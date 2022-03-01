4 officials who sat on TS-bPASS files fined

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Special Chief Secretary and HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each on three town planning officials and one tahsildar under the provisions of the TS-bPASS Act.

The fines were imposed because of the delay by the officials in clearing files beyond the prescribed timelines. Among them, three are Assistant Planning Officers (APOs), Sudheer Kumar, Ramesh Charan and Vasundhara and a Tahsildar, G Hussain. Arvind Kumar found that files had been pending with them from 16-27 days. This is the first time a nominal penalty has been imposed.