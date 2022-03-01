STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
53 Telangana students evacuated safely from Ukraine, reveals data

Telangana government has made arrangements for the picking up of students from the state at the airports in New Delhi and Mumbai. 

Published: 01st March 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana officials and family members receive students as they arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Telangana officials and family members receive students as they arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 53 students from Telangana, who were studying in various universities across Ukraine, have been evacuated and brought back to the state between February 26 and 28. The state government has made arrangements for the picking up of students from the state at the airports in New Delhi and Mumbai. 

The government is also booking flight tickets for them to Hyderabad. A special team led by an IAS officer has been appointed at the airports to receive students. The officials are also in touch with Telangana students who are still in Ukraine. Helpline centres at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and Telangana Secretariat have also been set up.

Free bus rides for returnees

TSRTC Managing Director  VC Sajjanar on Monday announced that free rides will be provided to those returning from Ukraine to any place within the state.

Delays, cancellations likely: Embassy officials

Indian Embassy officials informed that as Ukraine was impacted by the war, train delays, cancellations and long queues would be common. Students in the eastern European country were also requested to travel in groups, and asked to carry their passports, cash, ready-to-eat meals, winter clothes and other essentials

