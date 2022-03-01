Bandi Sanjay to start second leg of padayatra from Apr 14, hails BJP’s rise in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the success of the first leg of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be embarking on second leg of the padayatra from April 14. This was announced after the zonal meetings of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts at the BJP’s city office at Barkatpura. To strengthen its base, the party will also be kick-starting public meetings from March 6, with its first meeting planned to be held in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay said a grand public meeting will be held at Jangaon, as a challenge to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had earlier described the BJP as a non-entity in the state political scene during his address in Jangaon.

“Afraid of the BJP’s rise, fake surveys are being spread across social media for generating good opinions about TRS. When compared to previous elections, the voting percentage of the BJP drastically increased, which could be reflected in the results of GHMC and the bypolls held at Dubbaka and Huzurabad. Even our vote bank in Hyderabad has gone up by 60 per cent,” he said.

TRS leaving no stone unturned to protect Vemula

The BJP state chief alleged that those who had complained against Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud for tampering with the election affidavit were ‘kidnapped’ by the police. Condemning the act, he held that the police acted following directions from the Chief Minister’s Office. “Even though they were released, they were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. This is all being done to protect a corrupt Minister,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Tarun Chugh, joint national general secretary Shiv Prakash, national vice president DK Aruna and others. Later in the evening, Sanjay Kumar also assured the parents of a student who is stranded in Ukraine of support.