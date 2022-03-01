STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Facelift for Osmania General Hospital on the cards

Beautification works to be completed within 3 months at an estimated cost of Rs 63 lakh

Published: 01st March 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital

The front portion of Osmania Genaral Hospital looks shabby (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The authorities will undertake beautification of Osmania General Hospital, which is one of the oldest hospitals in the country. The front portion and Quli Qutub Shah block on the backside of the hospital presently look drab and shabby. Located at the bustling Afzal Gunj Main Road, thousands of patients from across the state visit the heritage hospital for medical treatment.

The state government has directed officials to complete the beautification works at the hospital. The Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan  Development Authority (HMDA), will complete the work in the next three months at an estimated cost of Rs 63 lakh. 

Officials, along with architects, carried out a survey of the hospital and prepared the drawings and estimates for the works. Sources said the work is aimed at enhancing the visual appeal of the heritage structure. The HGCL will also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Hospital by undertaking landscaping. Existing compound walls will be demolished and new walls will be constructed with colourful painting. 

