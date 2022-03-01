Four personal staffers of ex-Telangana MP kidnapped in Delhi 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons kidnapped four personal staffers of senior BJP leader and former Mahabubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy from his residence in South Delhi late on Monday night.

The kidnap was captured in CCTV cameras installed at the house. Jithender Reddy was in Hyderabad at the time of the incident. Based on a complaint from his PA, Delhi police started an inquiry.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jithender Reddy said, “I do not suspect anyone. Police have been informed of the incident and let them investigate the matter.”

The kidnapped persons have been identified as Jithender Reddy’s driver in Delhi Thapa, Munnuru Ravi belonging to Mahabubnagar, and two others. On Monday night, a group of unidentified persons barged into the premises in two cars and kidnapped the four, and sped away.

While Thapa has been working for Jithender Reddy for a while, Ravi was his close follower when he was the MP from 2014 to 2019. Reddy had then quit TRS and joined BJP. According to sources, Ravi had approached the court and the election commission, alleging Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud had fabricated his election affidavit.

Incidentally, Srinivas Goud is accompanying Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao, who is on a three-day Delhi tour.