KCR in Delhi, to meet Arvind Kejriwal

It is not clear whether Rao will meet any Union Ministers to discuss the pending issues of the state.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao arrived in  Delhi on Monday night. During his three-day visit, Rao is expected meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former All India Service (AIS) officers to discuss the proposed third alternative. He is also expected to inspect the construction works of the TRS party office building in Delhi.

However, it is not clear whether Rao will meet any Union Ministers to discuss the pending issues of the state. He is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to extend an invitation to the re-opening of the renovated Yadadri temple. 

