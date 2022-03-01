KCR to launch ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ on March 8

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ scheme in Wanaparthy district on March 8. He will inaugurate several other development projects such as the Kannethanda Lift Irrigation Scheme, Collectorate building, and Agricultural Market Yard.

KCR will also inaugurate the TRS district office and attend a public meeting later. The government has announced that the scheme will have three phases in which 9,123 government schools will be renovated with an expenditure of Rs 3,497.62 crore.