STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tamil Nadu ryots praise ‘miraculous Kaleswaram’, want Stalin to build a similar project

Farmers from Madurai, Dharmapuri, Salem and other areas of Tamil Nadu visited the project in two minivans.

Published: 01st March 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers from Tamil Nadu return after visiting the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project on Monday, Feb 28, 2022.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A group of farmers from Tamil Nadu, on the invitation of the state government, visited the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Peddapalli on Monday. Farmers from Madurai, Dharmapuri, Salem and other areas of Tamil Nadu visited the project in two minivans. Some were of the opinion that the water from the project shouldn’t be limited to agricultural use, and be extended for the development of industries as well.

Speaking to Express, a farmer T Govindan said the project was almost like a miracle. “With a project such as KLIS, ample irrigation facilities are available to the farmers in the state. This stops the migration of workers to other states in search of employment,” he mentioned. Another farmer Gopalan said they would submit a report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for taking up a similar project in their state. 

The farmers also observed the lush green field on either side of the roads from Kataram in Jayashakar-Bhullapally district to Pedapalli. A retired forest department staffer explained that the flow in the gravity canal would increase the groundwater level, adding that it would help improve the population of animals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme Tamil Nadu farmers Telangana visit Tamil nadu CM MK Stalin
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp