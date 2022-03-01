Tamil Nadu ryots praise ‘miraculous Kaleswaram’, want Stalin to build a similar project

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A group of farmers from Tamil Nadu, on the invitation of the state government, visited the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Peddapalli on Monday. Farmers from Madurai, Dharmapuri, Salem and other areas of Tamil Nadu visited the project in two minivans. Some were of the opinion that the water from the project shouldn’t be limited to agricultural use, and be extended for the development of industries as well.

Speaking to Express, a farmer T Govindan said the project was almost like a miracle. “With a project such as KLIS, ample irrigation facilities are available to the farmers in the state. This stops the migration of workers to other states in search of employment,” he mentioned. Another farmer Gopalan said they would submit a report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for taking up a similar project in their state.

The farmers also observed the lush green field on either side of the roads from Kataram in Jayashakar-Bhullapally district to Pedapalli. A retired forest department staffer explained that the flow in the gravity canal would increase the groundwater level, adding that it would help improve the population of animals.