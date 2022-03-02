AP Jithender Reddy’s staff kidnapped from his Delhi residence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons kidnapped four personal staff of senior BJP leader and former Mahabubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy from his residence in South Delhi late on Monday. The kidnap was captured in CCTV cameras installed at the house. Jithender Reddy was in Hyderabad at the time of the incident. Based on a complaint from his PA, Delhi police started investigations.

Speaking to Express, Jithender Reddy said, “I don’t have suspicion on anyone. Police have been informed of the incident and let them investigate the matter.” The kidnap victims included Jithender Reddy’s driver in Delhi Thapa and Munnuru Ravi from Mahabubnagar.

In the CCTV footage, the kidnappers are seen barging into the premises in two cars, kidnapping the victims and speeding away. While Thapa has been working for Jithender Reddy for a while, Ravi was his close follower when he was the MP during 2014 to 2019.

Reddy had then quit TRS and joined the BJP. According to sources, Ravi had moved court as well as the Election Commission alleging Minister V Srinivas Goud had fabricated his election affidavit. Incidentally, Srinivas Goud is accompanying Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is on a three-day Delhi tour.