Ensure implementation of Post Matric Scholarship for SC students: Kishan Reddy to KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the Telangana government to ensure that the ‘Post Matric Scholarship’ scheme for SC students is implemented by releasing its share of the contribution so that the benefits reach the beneficiaries without delay.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kishan Reddy recalled that it has been over 14 months since the Union Cabinet approved changes in Centrally Sponsored Scheme PMS-SC and increased its share of contribution from 12 per cent to 60 per cent.

“In the previous academic year (2020-21) the Union government has released Rs 245 crore as part of its commitment. However, the state government failed to add up its share of funds to take forward this scheme. Even for this academic year (2021-22) some two lakh SC and ST students have applied for this scholarship. However, these are yet to be uploaded on the scheme’s portal, further delaying the process. Hence I urge you to speed up the proceedings,” Kishan Reddy wrote.