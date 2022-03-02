STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ensure implementation of Post Matric Scholarship for SC students: Kishan Reddy to KCR

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kishan Reddy recalled that it has been over 14 months since the Union Cabinet approved changes in the Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

Published: 02nd March 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged the Telangana government to ensure that the ‘Post Matric Scholarship’ scheme for SC students is implemented by releasing its share of the contribution so that the benefits reach the beneficiaries without delay.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kishan Reddy recalled that it has been over 14 months since the Union Cabinet approved changes in Centrally Sponsored Scheme PMS-SC and increased its share of contribution from 12 per cent to 60 per cent. 

“In the previous academic year (2020-21) the Union government has released Rs 245 crore as part of its commitment. However, the state government failed to add up its share of funds to take forward this scheme. Even for this academic year (2021-22) some two lakh SC and ST students have applied for this scholarship. However, these are yet to be uploaded on the scheme’s portal, further delaying the process. Hence I urge you to speed up the proceedings,” Kishan Reddy wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishan Reddy Post Matric Scholarship for SC students Telangana CM KCR
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp