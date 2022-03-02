STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR to flag off 20 mobile SCTPs from People’s Plaza today

The 468 dwelling units are spread over 22 blocks  and built in an ground plus three floors pattern.

Published: 02nd March 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will launch 20 mobile SCTPs, also known as refuse compactor vehicles, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao would flag off 20 mobile Secondary Collection and Transfer Points (SCTPs) from the People’s Plaza on Wednesday. These vehicles for garbage transport will bolster the existing fleet of 95 SCTPs, 71 mobile SCTPs, otherwise known as refuse compactor vehicles with tipcart arrangement.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to transform all existing transfer stations into closed operations mode and develop 75 small-scale facilities called SCTPs as part of decentralised collection and transportation system.

The Hyderabad Integrated MSW Ltd. (HIMSW), the Concessionaire of Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM) Project is constructing the SCTPs in all zones. The new system uses portable self compactors, static compactors, hermetically sealed containers and kook mounted vehicles that would transport waste in a concealed manner to avoid odour and spillage issues.

Subsequent to removal of garbage storage bins from the streets as a part of GHMC’s vision of bin-free city, in line with Garbage Free City Star Rating Protocol, the RCVs were modified with the tip cart system to enable Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) / primary MSW collection vehicles transfer the MSW into the RCVs.Currently, 50 out of 75 locations are being operated through SCTPs/RCV and the remaining will be started by March-end.

Minister to inaugurate double bedroom houses tomorrow

Another double bedroom (2BHK) colony, containing 468 units, under the Telangana Dignity Housing Scheme, will be inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. The 2BHK units were constructed at West Marredpally in the Cantonment Assembly constituency at an estimated cost of Rs 36.27 crore. The colony is spread over an area of 5.18 acres. They have been built by the GHMC. 

The 468 dwelling units are spread over 22 blocks and built in a ground plus three floors pattern. With a plinth area of 560 sq ft, the cost of each dwelling unit worked out to around Rs 7.90 lakh apart from an additional Rs 75,000 spent towards infrastructure such as the construction of concrete-cement roads, sewerage  lines, electricital supply, four sumps with a capacity of 50,000 litres for drinking water facility. A total of Rs 3.51 crore was spent on creating infrastructure.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that no other state could boast of such a massive housing scheme for the poor. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of free houses for the poor was being executed successfully by the GHMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad garbage collection Telangana MAUD Minister Telangnaa government Telangana double bedroom houses
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp