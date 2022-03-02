KTR to flag off 20 mobile SCTPs from People’s Plaza today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao would flag off 20 mobile Secondary Collection and Transfer Points (SCTPs) from the People’s Plaza on Wednesday. These vehicles for garbage transport will bolster the existing fleet of 95 SCTPs, 71 mobile SCTPs, otherwise known as refuse compactor vehicles with tipcart arrangement.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to transform all existing transfer stations into closed operations mode and develop 75 small-scale facilities called SCTPs as part of decentralised collection and transportation system.

The Hyderabad Integrated MSW Ltd. (HIMSW), the Concessionaire of Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM) Project is constructing the SCTPs in all zones. The new system uses portable self compactors, static compactors, hermetically sealed containers and kook mounted vehicles that would transport waste in a concealed manner to avoid odour and spillage issues.

Subsequent to removal of garbage storage bins from the streets as a part of GHMC’s vision of bin-free city, in line with Garbage Free City Star Rating Protocol, the RCVs were modified with the tip cart system to enable Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) / primary MSW collection vehicles transfer the MSW into the RCVs.Currently, 50 out of 75 locations are being operated through SCTPs/RCV and the remaining will be started by March-end.

Minister to inaugurate double bedroom houses tomorrow

Another double bedroom (2BHK) colony, containing 468 units, under the Telangana Dignity Housing Scheme, will be inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. The 2BHK units were constructed at West Marredpally in the Cantonment Assembly constituency at an estimated cost of Rs 36.27 crore. The colony is spread over an area of 5.18 acres. They have been built by the GHMC.

The 468 dwelling units are spread over 22 blocks and built in a ground plus three floors pattern. With a plinth area of 560 sq ft, the cost of each dwelling unit worked out to around Rs 7.90 lakh apart from an additional Rs 75,000 spent towards infrastructure such as the construction of concrete-cement roads, sewerage lines, electricital supply, four sumps with a capacity of 50,000 litres for drinking water facility. A total of Rs 3.51 crore was spent on creating infrastructure.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that no other state could boast of such a massive housing scheme for the poor. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of free houses for the poor was being executed successfully by the GHMC.