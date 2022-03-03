STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bamboo conference to be held in Hyderabad

The aim of the conference is to promote the bamboo sector and help stimulate the exchange of knowledge and best practices that have been developed both in the public and private spheres.

Bamboo

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) and Centre for Innovations in Public Systems will be jointly organising a two-day National Conference on “Dissemination of Innovations in Bamboo Sector for Improving the Rural Economy” on March 3 and 4, at the NIRD&PR campus in Rajendranagar.

The aim of the conference is to promote the bamboo sector and help stimulate the exchange of knowledge and best practices that have been developed both in the public and private spheres. The programme will be attended by delegates from all over the country for representing the bamboo ecosystem and from the prominent institutions working for the promotion of the bamboo sector. 

