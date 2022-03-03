Cops unearth conspiracy to kill Srinivas Goud, arrest 8

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police busted a conspiracy to assassinate Telangana Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and arrested five persons on Wednesday. The police are also probing the likely role of BJP leader and former MP AP Jithender Reddy and BJP vice-president DK Aruna in the conspiracy.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, the five arrested persons were picked up from the residence of Jithender Reddy in Delhi three days ago. They are Raghavender Raju, Madhusudhan Raju, Amarender Raju, Munnuru Ravi and Jithender Reddy’s driver Thapa.

They were part of a gang that had been plotting to kill Srinivas Goud. Under the impression that they were kidnapped, Jithender Reddy’s PA Raju lodged a compliant with South Avenue police in Delhi but it was the Cyberabad police who picked them up.

The gang had planned to hire killers by paying Rs 15 crore to eliminate Srinivas Goud. Jitender Reddy’s driver Thapa put them up in the servant quarters of the former MP and PA of former MP, Raju arranged their travel from Mahbubnagar to Vizag and from there to Delhi. The police are also examining the role of Raju in the case.

“The scientific and technical evidence found so far and also recovery of firearms from the arrested persons, establishes the conspiracy. Further, it is clear from the investigation so far that Thapa had given shelter to the accused and Raju had arranged their travel to Delhi. It is being probed if they are also aware of the conspiracy. More details behind the conspiracy are still being probed into. The arrested persons will be taken into police custody for further interrogation,” said the Police Commissioner.

He added that they had informed the Minister about the conspiracy. He also stated that neither Jitender Reddy nor DK Aruna had contacted them in connection with the case. Three members -- Nagaraju, Vishwanath and Yadaaiah from Mahbubnagar district, who were also a part of this conspiracy were arrested on February 27. With the arrest of five members on Wednesday, the number of those arrested went up to eight. The motive for the conspiracy to kill the Minister is yet to be known.

A detailed probe is on to find out if the motive is political or personal. Police recovered two firearms from Raghavender Raju and Munnuru Ravi and eight bullets from the gang. Both weapons were procured from Uttar Pradesh.

Gang planned to hire killers by paying Rs 15 cr

The gang had planned to hire killers by paying Rs 15 crore to eliminate Srinivas Goud. The police are also examining the role of BJP leader Jithender Reddy’s PA Raju in the case.