Discontent in Telangana BJP resolved: Indrasena Reddy

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader N Indrasena Reddy on Wednesday said that the discontent brewing among some of the senior leaders is a thing of the past. A group of senior BJP leaders had been sharing their grievances among themselves in secret meetings, irking the party’s State leadership which turned to Indrasena Reddy to sort the issue. He was also given the responsibility of facilitating newcomers into the party and coordinating with the party leadership.

Speaking to Express on Wednesday, Indrasena Reddy agreed that it was true that some of the party leaders had been upset at being overlooked during party events. “Differences will be differences between individuals, whether it is within organisations or families. But that doesn’t mean people snap ties just like that. We have held meetings with the leaders concerned and given them a patient ear. The party leadership has also been informed about how to work with them,” he said.

One of the grouses of the unhappy seniors was that the newcomers to the BJP were being accommodated in executive bodies while they were not being given any responsibility in the party affairs.“All these leaders have contributed to strengthening the party at various stages. It is their valid concern because they want to continue contributing. There has been a delay in forming some committees and delegating responsibilities. It will be done soon and these leaders will be kept busy,” he said.

The BJP’s State disciplinary committee is yet to be formed and its existence could address several issues like balancing the egos, powerplay and behaviour of the leaders. Regarding the newcomers, Indrasena Reddy said that those joining the BJP are well aware of the fact that any final decision regarding the announcement of candidature would be decided by the party’s central leadership, and that the State leadership would only propose names.

Though there were talks of many leaders shifting their loyalties towards the saffron party after BJP’s Huzurabad by-election victory, this has not materialised. “People could be waiting for the results of the ongoing elections in five States. There are those who have been cautious about switching loyalties and also those whom we have advised waiting for the right time. There are also those who have brought in leaders immediately because they didn’t want to take the chance of the other side manipulating them. So, there are various perceptions and dynamics involved in new entrants joining the party,” Indrasena Reddy said.