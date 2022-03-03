Prepare for monsoon, KTR tells officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to ensure that people living in flood-prone areas do not face any difficulties in the coming monsoon.

While reviewing the preparedness on disaster relief measures to be taken during the coming monsoon season, KTR said that the state government was actively carrying out SNDP works to alleviate the plight of the people in flood-prone areas in case of untimely heavy rains in the city. He directed officials to take steps to complete all the works before the monsoon begins.

Out of the 60 SNDP works taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 858 crore, 90 per cent of the 37 works under GHMC have already been commissioned. Rama Rao also directed authorities to identify any parts which are not in the SNDP plan and finish flood mitigation works.