STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Prepare for monsoon, KTR tells officials

Rama Rao also directed authorities to identify any parts which are not in the SNDP plan and finish flood mitigation works.

Published: 03rd March 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to ensure that people living in flood-prone areas do not face any difficulties in the coming monsoon. 

While reviewing the preparedness on disaster relief measures to be taken during the coming monsoon season, KTR said that the state government was actively carrying out SNDP works to alleviate the plight of the people in flood-prone areas in case of untimely heavy rains in the city. He directed officials to take steps to complete all the works before the monsoon begins. 

Out of the 60 SNDP works taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 858 crore, 90 per cent of the 37 works under GHMC have already been commissioned.  Rama Rao also directed authorities to identify any parts which are not in the SNDP plan and finish flood mitigation works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KTR Hyderabad monsoon
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp