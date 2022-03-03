Private hospital staffer held in Karimnagar for filming woman in bathroom

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a cleaner for video-recording a woman on his cellphone while she was bathing in a private hospital’s bathroom. Though the incident occurred at Renee Hospital on February 28, it became known only on Wednesday when the police registered an FIR against the cleaner Aravind and produced him in court.

According to Three Town CI P Damodar Reddy, the woman was attending to her father who was in the hospital for treatment. On February 28, she was taking a bath in the hospital’s bathroom when Aravind, who works as a cleaner in the hospital, surreptitiously began video-recording her from a hole on the wall which was meant for fixing an exhaust fan.

The woman who sensed that someone was watching her, got dressed and came out and found him with his mobile at the hole. She immediately raised an alarm and lodged a complaint with the reception and later with the police. Police said that Aravind had admitted to shooting her on his mobile while she was taking a bath. The police slapped cases against him under several Sections including 354 of IPC (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354-C and under Section 67 of Information Technology Act 2008.