STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Private hospital staffer held in Karimnagar for filming woman in bathroom

Police on Wednesday arrested a cleaner for video-recording a woman on his cellphone while she was bathing in a private hospital’s bathroom. 

Published: 03rd March 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Police on Wednesday arrested a cleaner for video-recording a woman on his cellphone while she was bathing in a private hospital’s bathroom. Though the incident occurred at Renee Hospital on February 28, it became known only on Wednesday when the police registered an FIR against the cleaner Aravind and produced him in court.

According to Three Town CI P Damodar Reddy,  the woman was attending to her father who was in the hospital for treatment. On February 28, she was taking a bath in the hospital’s bathroom when Aravind, who works as a cleaner in the hospital, surreptitiously began video-recording her from a hole on the wall which was meant for fixing an exhaust fan.

The woman who sensed that someone was watching her, got dressed and came out and found him with his mobile at the hole. She immediately raised an alarm and lodged a complaint with the reception and later with the police. Police said that Aravind had admitted to shooting her on his mobile while she was taking a bath. The police slapped cases against him under several Sections including 354 of IPC (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354-C and under Section 67 of Information Technology Act 2008.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar Police IT Act
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp