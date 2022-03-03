STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shabbir picks holes in KTR’s GSDP claim

He said that this includes inflating figures to show high revenues, where even the loans and borrowings were shown as revenue.

Mohammed Shabbir Ali

Former Minister and Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister and Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Wednesday has alleged that a factually incorrect report with distorted data was indirectly planted in leading newspapers in view of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to New Delhi. He ridiculed the claims made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao of Telangana registering an increase of 130 per cent in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and 125 per cent in the per capita income.  

In a media statement, Shabbir Ali said that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the 15th Finance Commission clearly pointed out serious auditing errors committed by the government in the budget figures.

He said that this includes inflating figures to show high revenues, where even the loans and borrowings were shown as revenue. “Therefore, KTR’s claim, even if it was based on the statistics of the Union Ministry of Statistics, was not reliable, as it was based on manipulated data,” Shabbir Ali said.

