STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS leaders see red over ‘attempt on Goud’s life’

Meanwhile, former Minister C Laxma Reddy, participating in a protest in Mahbubnagar, condemned the plan to eliminate Goud.

Published: 04th March 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders have denounced an alleged conspiracy to eliminate State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud. In a statement here on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the conspiracy to kill Srinivas Goud was ‘deplorable’. He said that Mahbubnagar district was peaceful and one should not disturb the tranquillity by pursuing ‘murder politics’. He urged police to launch a thorough probe into the incident.

TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy wondered how the accused took shelter at the residence of BJP leader and former MP AP Jithender Reddy and how BJP leader DK Aruna came to know about it in advance. He alleged that the Opposition leaders were unable to face the TRS politically, thus they are resorting to other means. He demanded that cases should be registered against both Jithender Reddy and Aruna.

Meanwhile, former Minister C Laxma Reddy, participating in a protest in Mahbubnagar, condemned the plan to eliminate Goud. Meanwhile, Telangana Employees’ JAC chairman M Rajender, Secretary General V Mamatha, Revenue Employees Association president V Ravinder and others called on in-charge DGP Anjani Kumar and demanded a stern action against the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Srinivas Goud
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp