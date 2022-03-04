TRS leaders see red over ‘attempt on Goud’s life’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders have denounced an alleged conspiracy to eliminate State Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud. In a statement here on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the conspiracy to kill Srinivas Goud was ‘deplorable’. He said that Mahbubnagar district was peaceful and one should not disturb the tranquillity by pursuing ‘murder politics’. He urged police to launch a thorough probe into the incident.

TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy wondered how the accused took shelter at the residence of BJP leader and former MP AP Jithender Reddy and how BJP leader DK Aruna came to know about it in advance. He alleged that the Opposition leaders were unable to face the TRS politically, thus they are resorting to other means. He demanded that cases should be registered against both Jithender Reddy and Aruna.

Meanwhile, former Minister C Laxma Reddy, participating in a protest in Mahbubnagar, condemned the plan to eliminate Goud. Meanwhile, Telangana Employees’ JAC chairman M Rajender, Secretary General V Mamatha, Revenue Employees Association president V Ravinder and others called on in-charge DGP Anjani Kumar and demanded a stern action against the accused.