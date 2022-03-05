Admissions to engineering may be based on Eamcet rank this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students who have qualified Eamcet this year are likely to get admission in engineering college based on Eamcet rank instead of the 45 per cent marks in Intermediate as has been the practice. However, no final decision has been taken regarding this.

According to sources, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) may consider this as last year, the Board of Intermediate Education promoted over 50 per cent of the students to Intermediate second year with minimum marks due to the pandemic. The sources said that the TSCHE is expected to take a final decision on this in a meeting with the convener on Saturday. According to sources, Eamcet is likely to be held in the last week of June; the Council is expected to announce the schedule soon.