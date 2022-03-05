STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Admissions to engineering may be based on Eamcet rank this year

According to sources, Eamcet is likely to be held in the last week of June; the Council is expected to announce the schedule soon. 

Published: 05th March 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students who have qualified Eamcet this year are likely to get admission in engineering college based on Eamcet rank instead of the 45 per cent marks in Intermediate as has been the practice. However, no final decision has been taken regarding this. 

According to sources, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) may consider this as last year, the Board of Intermediate Education promoted over 50 per cent of the students to Intermediate second year with minimum marks due to the pandemic. The sources said that the TSCHE is expected to take a final decision on this in a meeting with the convener on Saturday. According to sources, Eamcet is likely to be held in the last week of June; the Council is expected to announce the schedule soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSCHE engineering Eamcet rank Telangana
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp