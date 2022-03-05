All set for Sammakka Sagar launch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the construction of Sammakka Sagar project on Godavari in Mulugu district having been completed, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon be dedicating the barrage to the people.

According to the Irrigation department officials, Rao will inaugurate the barrage during his next visit to the district.He recently laid the foundation for Sangameshwara, Basaveshwara lift schemes in Sangareddy district.

Located at Tupakulagudem village, the 1,242-meter long Sammakka barrage has 57 spillway gates. The purpose of barrage, the construction of which started in 2018, is to create pondage to Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme. It is located 5 km from the intake of Devadula LIS.The Sammakka barrage, with a storage capacity of around seven tmcft, will stabilise around 14 lakh acres of ayauct under Devadula and Sri Ram Sagar projects.

Ahead of Rao’s visit, former Deputy Chief Minister K Srihari visited the barrage on Friday. “The Sammakka barrage will ensure availability of water to Devadula project throughout the year. The people of the combined Warangal district will access 24-hour drinking water,” Srihari said, thanking the CM for constructing the ba-rrage, which was taken up with a cost of around Rs 2,100 crore.

Meanwhile, Rao will lay foundation stone to Karne Tanda LIS in Wanaparthy on March 8, which will be constructed with an estimated cost of around Rs 76 crore to provide irrigation to over 4,000 acres in 10 hamlets.