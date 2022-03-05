Apollo docs use robotic arm for heart surgery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is touted as the arrival of the future of surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad performed the first ever such cardiothoracic surgery in India using a robotic arm making only a 3 cm long incision on the chest of the patient.

The technology used is known as the Uniportal Robotic Surgery and the surgery was performed by a team of cardiothoracic surgeons, led by Dr Manjunath Bale, as part of a workshop that started here on Friday.

The Uniportal Robotic Surgery is considered as a boon for performing critical and complex cardiothoracic surgeries with greater efficiency and precision which give best possible outcomes as they are minimally invasive and bring down the rate of post-surgical complications.