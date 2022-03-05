KCR meets Hemant Soren, says country needs a new direction for development

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, after a lengthy meeting with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren at the latter’s residence here on Friday, said that the current government at the Centre is not functioning properly and stressed the need to give the country a new direction to take it forward.

Stating that even after 75 years of Independence, the country did not develop on the expected lines and remained backward when compared to several other Asian countries, he said: “Even today, the government at the Centre is not being run properly. We are making efforts to make it right, which is also the responsibility of every Indian.”

“A discussion on this issue also took place during our meeting with CM Hemant Soren,” he added.

“We are very clear that strong efforts must be made to take this country forward by giving it a new direction. The process has already began,” he said. Rao, however, made it clear that the aim is not to build a front against any particular party or an organisation.

“I am in contact with several political parties and organisations in the country. But, I want to make it clear that no front has been formed so far. When we all sit together, a decision will be taken on the direction we need to take and on whether to form a separate front or something else,” he said.

“I have been talking to several political leaders in the country. The idea is to meet together somewhere in the near future and make a decision on future plan of action to give a new direction to the country,” he added. Rao reiterated that they are making efforts to build a new India that will be far better than what it is today and also to ensure that it witnesses tremendous development.

“Something new needs to be done. What is that new thing is yet to be decided,” he said. Earlier in the day, Rao also gave an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of two jawans -- Kundan Kant Ojha and Ganesh Hansda from Jharkhand, who were martyred at Galwan Valley during a standoff with Chinese troops in 2020.

He also met JMM chief Shibu Soren and took his blessings. Rao was accompanied by his daughter and MLC K Kavitha, Minister V Srinivas Goud, MP J Santosh Kumar and State Planning Board vice-chairman Vinod Kumar.