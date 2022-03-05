STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kishan asks KCR to operationalise KMC, RGIMS

This, he wrote, was done keeping in view the fast developing urban centres of Adilabad and Waran-gal, and the need for enhanced access to quality healthcare. 

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has written a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, requesting him to operationalise Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RGIMS), Adilabad and Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal, which have been upgraded under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). 

In his letter on Friday, Kishan requested the state government to depute adequate staff and release the pending share of the state (in the case of RGIMS). He noted that during Phase-III of the scheme, the Centre had earmarked Rs 120 crore for the two institutions. This, he wrote, was done keeping in view the fast-developing urban centres of Adilabad and Warangal, and the need for enhanced access to quality healthcare. Kishan Reddy also welcomed students who have returned from Ukraine at Shamshabad airport on Friday. He also interacted with returning students who had travelled along with him from Delhi to Hyderabad. 

