Install CCTV cameras at shelter homes: Telangana HC to state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana has directed the State government to ensure installation of CCTV cameras at all shelter homes, orphanages and madrasas. A status report in this regard has been sought within four week.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili issued the order while hearing a PIL filed by a Hyderabad-based businessman D Narasimha Chary. Even though Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana had filed a detailed reply stating that efforts were being made for installation of CCTV cameras in government-run and private institutions, but he had not mentioned shelter homes orphanages and madrasas.