Teacher sends porn to girl students in Telangana's Peddapalli district, suspended

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: District Educational Officer (DEO) D Madhavi on Saturday suspended a teacher of Kottur ZP High School of Dharmaram mandal in Peddapalli district after he allegedly sent links of objectional videos to girl students on mobile phones.

The DEO had asked the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against Md Meerazuddin, an assistant teacher of the school, and submit a report.

"The inquiry found him guilty and the report was submitted to District Collector S Sangeetha Satyanarayana. As per the directions of the Collector, suspension orders were issued on Saturday," the DEO said.

The incident is said to have occurred on February 28. On receiving the video links, the students informed their parents who in turn rushed to the school and manhandled the teacher.