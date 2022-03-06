Telangana's new top forest officer stresses on building urban parks, conservation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's new Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) RM Dobriyal, after taking charge, held a video conference with all district officials from the Forest Department. He urged all officials to follow the slogan- Jungle Bachao, Jungle Badao.

The PCCF also laid down the priorities of the department which include building over 100 urban parks, speed up permits for forest clearances, conserve wildlife and promote eco-tourism. He also asked for efficient management of tiger sanctuaries and using better technology for agro-forestry.