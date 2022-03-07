Jagga Reddy, Seethakka walk out of CLP meet

Md Nizamuddin By

HYDERABAD: True to its culture, the Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which met at a star hotel here on Sunday to discuss the strategy to be adopted in the Budget session of the Assembly, witnessed infighting with Sangareddy MLA T Jayapraksh Reddy lashing out at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for ignoring him during the latter’s visit to Medak Church and to the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha earlier in the day.

The legislator, who is at loggerheads with Revanth Reddy, would not listen to the appeals for calm by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and kept venting out his spleen at the TPCC chief. Jayaprakash Reddy, who is also known as Jagga Reddy, wanted to know why he was being ignored when Revanth visited his district and met other Congress leaders.

While Jagga Reddy was arguing, Revanth Reddy had not arrived at the meeting venue but Vikramarka tried to pacify him. Later, Jagga Reddy left the meeting in a huff. Mulugu legislator Dansari Anasuya, who is popularly known as Seethakka, too left the meeting midway though she did not specify the reason for her sudden departure.

Bid to pacify

Komatireddy brothers too skip CLP meeting

Komatireddy brothers, MP Venkat Reddy and MLA Rajgopal Reddy, who are also opposed to Revanth Reddy, did not turn up at the meeting.

In an answer to the broadside of Revanth Reddy by Congress leaders Madhu Yashki and V Hanumantha Rao, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi came in defence of TPCC chief and asked them to watch their words. He said Revanth had not said IAS officers of Bihar origin should not be given postings but he was only trying to point out that a fine balancing has to be done while appointing IAS officers to different posts.

He also took exception to their comments that Revanth was heading a TDP Congress and said that there was only one Congress in Telangana and that was being headed by Revanth Reddy.

This is the first time the CLP held its meeting under the leadership of Vikramarka at a hotel, which did not find favour with some leaders who in fact gave a boycott call through social media. Vikramarka invited MPs, MLCs, MLAs, DCC presidents, the chairmen of all Frontal Organisations to the meeting. An AICC member argued that there was no reason for holding the meeting on a lavish scale.

Among the senior leaders who gave a miss to the meeting included National Kisan Congress vice-president M Kodanda Reddy, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and AICC programmes committee chairman A Maheshwar Reddy.