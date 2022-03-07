STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jagga Reddy, Seethakka walk out of CLP meet

While Jagga Reddy was arguing, Revanth Reddy had not arrived at the meeting venue but Vikramarka tried to pacify him.

Published: 07th March 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: True to its culture, the Telangana Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which met at a star hotel here on Sunday to discuss the strategy to be adopted in the Budget session of the Assembly, witnessed infighting with Sangareddy MLA T Jayapraksh Reddy lashing out at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for ignoring him during the latter’s visit to Medak Church and to the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha earlier in the day.

The legislator, who is at loggerheads with Revanth Reddy, would not listen to the appeals for calm by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and kept venting out his spleen at the TPCC chief. Jayaprakash Reddy, who is also known as Jagga Reddy, wanted to know why he was being ignored when Revanth visited his district and met other Congress leaders. 

While Jagga Reddy was arguing, Revanth Reddy had not arrived at the meeting venue but Vikramarka tried to pacify him. Later, Jagga Reddy left the meeting in a huff. Mulugu legislator Dansari Anasuya, who is popularly known as Seethakka, too left the meeting midway though she did not specify the reason for her sudden departure.

Bid to pacify  

While Jagga Reddy was arguing, Revanth had not arrived at the venue but Mallu Bhatti tried to pacify him. Later Jagga Reddy left the meeting in a huff

Komatireddy brothers too skip CLP meeting

Komatireddy brothers, MP Venkat Reddy and MLA Rajgopal Reddy, who are also opposed to Revanth Reddy, did not turn up at the meeting.

In an answer to the broadside of Revanth Reddy by Congress leaders Madhu Yashki and V Hanumantha Rao, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi came in defence of TPCC chief and asked them to watch their words. He said Revanth had not said IAS officers of Bihar origin should not be given postings but he was only trying to point out that a fine balancing has to be done while appointing IAS officers to different posts.

He also took exception to their comments that Revanth was heading a TDP Congress and said that there was only one Congress in Telangana and that was being headed by Revanth Reddy.

This is the first time the CLP held its meeting under the leadership of Vikramarka at a hotel, which did not find favour with some leaders who in fact gave a boycott call through social media. Vikramarka invited MPs, MLCs, MLAs, DCC presidents, the chairmen of all Frontal Organisations to the meeting. An AICC member argued that there was no reason for holding the meeting on a lavish scale.

Among the senior leaders who gave a miss to the meeting included National Kisan Congress vice-president M Kodanda Reddy, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and AICC programmes committee chairman A Maheshwar Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress Legislature Party
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp