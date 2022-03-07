STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister KT Rama Rao steps in to support two meritorious girls

Their father Kothula Raja Malu, was working as a teacher in a private school but lost his job during the pandemic. 

Published: 07th March 2022 02:37 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has come forward to provide financial support to two former students of TSWREIS and TS Model Schools who are now doing their medicine and engineering.

Kaveri, 21 and Shravani 18, hailing from Jayashankar Bhupalpally on Sunday met the Minister to thank him for extending financial help to them to complete their medicine and engineering respectively. 

Kaveri completed Intermediate with 95 per cent marks and got admission for MBBS in Surabhi Medical College, Siddipet while Shravani completed Intermediate with 97 per cent marks and got admission for BTech (ECE) in NIT, Tadepalligudem, Andhra Pradesh.

