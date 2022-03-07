Telangana Finance Minister presents Rs 2,56,958.51 crore state Budget, allocates Rs 17,700 crore for 'Dalit Bandhu'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented Rs 2,56,958.51 crore Budget for the year 2022-23 in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The size of the Budget is around Rs 26,000 crore higher than 2021-22.

As expected, the Finance Minister allocated a whopping Rs 17,700 crore for 2022-23 for the flagship programme - Dalit Bandhu, which will provide a financial assistance of Ra 10 lakh per each SC family for self- employment.

Of the total expenditure proposed, revenue expenditure will be Rs 1,89,274.82 crore and capital expenditure will be Rs 29,728.44 crore.

In his Budget speech Harish Rao came down heavily on the Modi government for rendering injustice to Telangana.

"The Centre is creating hurdles in the path of progress of the State. Instead of incentivising the States which are progressing, the Centre is trying to actively discourage. The discrimination against Telangana started right from the day of the formation of the State. Seven mandals of the state merged with Andhra Pradesh, " Harish Raobsaid.

Three BJP MLAs suspended

Three BJP MLAs, who disturbed the Budget speech, were suspended from the House for the entire session.

The BJP MLAs raised slogans protesting against the Government's decision to start the Budget session without the Governor's address.