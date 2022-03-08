STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beneficiaries with own land in Telangana to get Rs 3 lakh each for housing

For each Assembly segment, 3,000 houses will be constructed. With this, 3,57,000 houses will be taken up in the MLA Assembly segments. 

Published: 08th March 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending its support to those planning to build their dream home, the State government has decided to provide financial assistance to four lakh beneficiaries from the economically weaker section to construct houses with a unit cost of Rs 3 lakh.

There were several representations made by the people’s representatives to the Chief Minister that financial assistance be provided even to the poor people who want to construct houses in their own plots. Accordingly, it was decided to launch a two-bedroom housing scheme for those people who have their own plots with a unit cost of Rs 3 lakh per house.

For each Assembly segment, 3,000 houses will be constructed. With this, 3,57,000 houses will be taken up in the MLA Assembly segments. Further, a total of 43,000 houses would be available for allocation by the Chief Minister under special circumstances such as for people who have been displaced due to building of new projects or those affected by natural calamities.

Telangana government, with an objective of providing a dignified housing to the poor, is implementing the 2BHK housing programme. So far, the government has sanctioned 2,91,000 houses. Out of these 1,70,000 houses have been completed. 

The remaining ones are at various stages of construction. In the Budget, an allocation of Rs 12,000 crore is proposed for the 2BHK programme. Under this programme, houses are constructed with 100 per cent subsidy.

