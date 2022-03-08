STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industry experts hail Telangana State Budget

Industry experts have hailed the State Budget for focusing on sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, education, rural development and measures taken under social welfare initiatives.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented the 2022-23 Budget in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industry experts have hailed the State Budget for focusing on sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, education, rural development and measures taken under social welfare initiatives to give a big fillip to the overall growth of the state.

Vagish Dixit, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry - Telangana welcomed the State Budget 2022-23 and appreciated the long-term vision of the State Government. “Focus on growth is essential for creation of jobs and for generating resources to be spent on health and education of the masses, and for social welfare measures,” he said.

According to him, the budget strongly emphasizes on developing a ‘Bangaru Telangana’ through strengthening the healthcare and infrastructure sectors and also reinvigorating the education sector through ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ initiative. 

Samson Arthur, Senior Branch Director - Hyderabad, Knight Frank India said that the Budget laid out for FY23 is balanced for all segments and a robust one given the current state of affairs and has significant allocations towards roads, canals, sewerage treatments, irrigation and other infrastructure development projects with emphasis on Hyderabad.

A sum of Rs 387 crore earmarked for the construction of a service road around the outer ring road (ORR), will be a direct factor in the emergence of growth corridors. This allocation will allow for further expansion and development in Hyderabad and Greater Hyderabad.

Housing has been a key driving force of growing demand. To bolster construction and housing in the state, Rs 12,000 crore has been allocated towards construction of homes, and the government has decided to give Rs 3 lakh to individuals having plots towards construction of 2 BHK, Samson added.

