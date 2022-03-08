STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana budget: Rs 13,412 crore for ST Special Development Fund

In the last budget, Rs 12,304 crore was set aside, which was 9.74 per cent of the total outlay of Rs 1,26,272.59 crore for schemes for development expenditure last year.

Published: 08th March 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Total outlay for ST Special Development Fund (STSDF) is Rs 13,412.63 crore for 2022-23, which forms 9.45 per cent of the total outlay of development expenditure, which is Rs 1,41,971.26 crore. It was Rs 12,304 crore in 2021-22 Budget, which was 9.74 per cent of the total outlay of Rs 1,26,272.59 crore for schemes for development expenditure last year.

While proposing the Budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has stated that maximum funds have been proposed for laying of roads in tribal areas, building gram panchayat buildings in 3,146 ST gram panchayats at a unit cost of Rs 25 lakh per building, electrification works and three-phase electricity for agricultural requirements in tribal areas. 

He said that Adivasi and Lambada Bhavans were built in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 72 crore, and 32 such buildings were being constructed across the State, and Rs 75 crore was spent on Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ST Special Development Fund Telangana budget T Harish Rao
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp