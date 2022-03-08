Telangana budget: Rs 13,412 crore for ST Special Development Fund

Vivek Bhoomi By

HYDERABAD: Total outlay for ST Special Development Fund (STSDF) is Rs 13,412.63 crore for 2022-23, which forms 9.45 per cent of the total outlay of development expenditure, which is Rs 1,41,971.26 crore. It was Rs 12,304 crore in 2021-22 Budget, which was 9.74 per cent of the total outlay of Rs 1,26,272.59 crore for schemes for development expenditure last year.

While proposing the Budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has stated that maximum funds have been proposed for laying of roads in tribal areas, building gram panchayat buildings in 3,146 ST gram panchayats at a unit cost of Rs 25 lakh per building, electrification works and three-phase electricity for agricultural requirements in tribal areas.

He said that Adivasi and Lambada Bhavans were built in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 72 crore, and 32 such buildings were being constructed across the State, and Rs 75 crore was spent on Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.