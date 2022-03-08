Telangana budget: Rs 13,412 crore for ST Special Development Fund
In the last budget, Rs 12,304 crore was set aside, which was 9.74 per cent of the total outlay of Rs 1,26,272.59 crore for schemes for development expenditure last year.
Published: 08th March 2022 03:14 AM | Last Updated: 08th March 2022 03:14 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Total outlay for ST Special Development Fund (STSDF) is Rs 13,412.63 crore for 2022-23, which forms 9.45 per cent of the total outlay of development expenditure, which is Rs 1,41,971.26 crore. It was Rs 12,304 crore in 2021-22 Budget, which was 9.74 per cent of the total outlay of Rs 1,26,272.59 crore for schemes for development expenditure last year.
While proposing the Budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has stated that maximum funds have been proposed for laying of roads in tribal areas, building gram panchayat buildings in 3,146 ST gram panchayats at a unit cost of Rs 25 lakh per building, electrification works and three-phase electricity for agricultural requirements in tribal areas.
He said that Adivasi and Lambada Bhavans were built in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 72 crore, and 32 such buildings were being constructed across the State, and Rs 75 crore was spent on Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.