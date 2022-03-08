Telangana budget: Rs 1,728 crore allocated for Minority Welfare Department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An amount of Rs 1,728.71 crore was allocated to Minority Welfare Department as against Rs 1,602 crore allocation during the year 2021-22. With Rs 551.47 crore, a major portion of the allocation, is set aside for Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

In the previous year 2021-22, this stood at Rs 427 crore. While the government continued with Rs 300 crore for the Shaadi Mubarak scheme. It has earmarked Rs 100 cr for Overseas Study Scheme and Rs 66 cr for Dawat-e-Iftar and Christmas feast.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao in his Budget presentation said that the State government continues to lay special emphasis on Minority Residential Schools, for which 54 school buildings are under construction.

“During the last seven years, an amount of Rs 6,644 crore has been spent for the welfare of the minority communities. The TRS government established 192 new residential schools for minorities. To tackle the problem of dropout of girl students after they complete Class X, the government has upgraded 121 minority residential schools into residential junior colleges,” he said.