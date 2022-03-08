Telangana progressing at a faster pace than other states: CM 

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced Rs 1 crore for Wanaparthy municipality, Rs 50 lakh for all other municipalities and Rs 20 lakh for all gram panchayats in the district from the chief minister’s special funds, in addition to the regular funds which are spent for development of these areas.

Addressing the government employees after inaugurating the newly-built integrated district collectorate in Wanaparthy on Tuesday, he greatly appreciated the contribution of employees in scripting the growth story of the state which was formed eight years ago.

“As per the latest economic survey, Telangana is in number one position in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and Per Capita Income, growth rate, per capita power consumption, providing drinking water through taps for every household and many other parameters. We have been progressing at a faster pace than Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat in many aspects. This was made possible only due to the commitment you have shown in working along with people’s representatives to take development to the door-steps of the people,” he said.

“We have solved minimum basic issues till now. There is a lot more to be done. We are now concentrating more on health and education sectors, the reason why we are constructing medical colleges in all the districts and spending Rs 10,000 crore for implementing ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ initiative,” he stated.

Praising Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy for being his ‘good friend,’ Rao said that under the leadership of Reddy, the kind of all-round development happening in Wanaparthy was being a role model for other districts to follow.

“This region was known for migrant labourers before the formation of Telangana. We used to see buses ferrying labourers to Bombay at Ghanpur. This drought-prone area has been transformed after the provision of irrigation facilities. Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme will bring about a great change in this region,” he added.