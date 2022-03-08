Top most office no exception to gender discrimination: Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan on Monday created a flutter by stating that even the top most office (Raj Bhavan) was no exception to gender discrimination.

The Governor’s remarks came close on the heels of the State government denying her the privilege of addressing the Budget Session of the Assembly. Leaders of Opposition parties alleged that the government began the Budget Session without Governor’s address, as she is a woman.

Speaking at the celebrations held on the eve of Women’s Day at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said this year’s theme is gender equality for sustainable tomorrow. She further said that if the country’ as a bird should fly, it should have both the wings. “If only men’s wing dominates, the country cannot fly,” the Governor said while recalling a quote of Swami Vivekananda. Later, she recited Tamil poet, Bharathi’s quote: “Nobody can threaten me. Nobody can threaten the Indian womanhood. Even if the sky falls on me, we are fearless.”