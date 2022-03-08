STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Top most office no exception to gender discrimination: Telangana Governor

The Governor’s remarks came close on the heels of the State government denying her the privilege of addressing the Budget Session of the Assembly. 

Published: 08th March 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | EPS)

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan on Monday created a flutter by stating that even the top most office (Raj Bhavan) was no exception to gender discrimination.

The Governor’s remarks came close on the heels of the State government denying her the privilege of addressing the Budget Session of the Assembly. Leaders of Opposition parties alleged that the government began the Budget Session without Governor’s address, as she is a woman.  

Speaking at the celebrations held on the eve of Women’s Day at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said this year’s theme is gender equality for sustainable tomorrow. She further said that if the country’ as a bird should fly, it should have both the wings. “If only men’s wing dominates, the country cannot fly,” the Governor said while recalling a quote of Swami Vivekananda.  Later, she recited Tamil poet, Bharathi’s quote: “Nobody can threaten me. Nobody can threaten the Indian womanhood. Even if the sky falls on me, we are fearless.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Governor Gender discrimination Telangana budget
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp