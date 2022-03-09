STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allot regular number to PIL by Andhra MP: Telangana HC

The CBI commenced its probe into the allegation 10 years ago and had already filed 11 charge sheets in the case.

Published: 09th March 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday overruled the Registry objections and directed the Registry to allot the regular number to a PIL filed by YSRCP rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnama Raju seeking further probe into the quid pro quo case involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Tuesday took up the PIL and directed the Registry to allot it a regular number. The CBI commenced its probe into the allegation 10 years ago and had already filed 11 charge sheets in the case. Now, Raghurama Krishnama Raju said that the probe agency had ignored several aspects of the case and wanted the High Court to direct the CBI to take up a probe into them as well. The High Court Registry objected saying the petition was in the public interest. The Division Bench said, “Whether the petition was maintainable or not we would decide after hearing all the relevant parties.”

