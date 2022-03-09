STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Announcements made in Telangana assembly not given due importance, claims Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin said being an ally of the ruling TRS the AIMIM stands answerable to the people. 

Published: 09th March 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Akbaruddin_Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the progress made in CID probe into Waqf land encroachments promised by Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao in previous Assembly session, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader, Akbaruddin Owaisi, even as he welcomed the announcement on job notifications, wondered if this promise would be kept. He urged the Speaker to protect the sanctity of the house, as the announcements made there were not taken seriously. 

In his budget speech, Akbaruddin said being an ally of the ruling TRS the AIMIM stands answerable to the people. “I am asking Home Minister, Mahmood Ali if there is any progress in this direction. Being friends of yours, people will ask us. MLAs are facing suspension when they walk into the well of the house, but what about announcements made in this house. Where is the sanctity? I welcome the announcement on job notification, but I doubt if these promises will be fulfilled,” he wondered while emphasising that his statements should be taken as ‘constructive criticism’.

Akbar pointed out that the taxes and property fees collected by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was going to the government coffers, which has caused delay in several projects. “What is the status of projects being taken by the GHMC since 2014? Owing to nonpayment to the contractors, works on scores of these projects has been stopped,” he said. 

Akbar also pointed out that there remains variation in the figures presented by the Chief Minister and Finance Minister T Harish Rao. For instance, he said that there was variation in Minority Welfare budget allocations. The finance minister said it was Rs 6644 cr, however, Chief Minister has quoted 6512 cr. “There should not be misleading statements in the house. The department of Finance should come clean on figures being presented,” he pointed out. 

While referring to the latest budget figures of Minority Welfare (0.67% of total budget), he felt that it was a fraction of what BC, SC and ST have received.  “It was promised that Muslims will be treated on par with SCs and STs. But the number of schemes on offer, when compared to these communities speaks volumes. There are 1.5 lakh applications pending at Minority Finance Corporation and this reflects the scale of neglect the community is facing,” he added. 

