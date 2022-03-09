FGG asks Telangana to control sale of spurious toddy 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance on Tuesday asked the Telangana government to take proactive steps to control the consumption of alcohol and sale of adulterated toddy in the State. The Forum stated that this would be the ultimate gift to women in the State who are affected by the men in the families being addicted.

Forum Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, in a letter to the Chief Minister, said that Telangana had one of the highest liquor consumption rates in the country. “The overdose of liquor is leading to wasteful expenditure of meagre resources leading to cut in food expenditure in the family. Malnutrition in children, family disputes, serious health problems, accidents etc are the growing ill effects of liquor consumption,” said Reddy.

The letter urged the government to act on nearly 2,500 legal liquor outlets and the several belt shops attached to them to curb the consumption. “Prohibition may not be possible in the State in the near future but some controls need to be brought in place,” he wrote. The letter also asks the government to take action on adulterated toddy or ‘kalathi kallu’ which is turning consumers into addicts.

“Government of Telangana has taken strong steps to control gudumba. In the same way they must control sale of chemical added toddy which is leaving many young women as windows with no support,” said the letter.

Overdose

Overdose of liquor is leading to wasteful expenditure of meagre resources leading to cut in food expenditure. Family disputes, accidents etc are the growing ill effects of liquor, says FGG