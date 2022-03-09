First woman SHO in Telangana takes charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, K Madhulatha took charge as the station house officer (SHO) of Lallaguda police station (Law & Order) on Tuesday. She took charge in the presence of Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police CV Anand and others.

Though women comprise eight per cent of the police force in the State, Madhulatha, more than eight years since the formation of Telangana, becomes the first woman to lead a police station. Expressing immense joy, she said her success will enable many other women to smash the glass ceiling. “This International Women’s Day will be unforgettable. Not only because I took over as SHO, but also because of the extra weight of responsibilities and to be a constant role model for other women,” said Madhulatha.

Hailing from Jagtial, the 42-year-old police officer of the 2002 batch started her career as a sub-inspector (SI) with the Two Town police station of Siddipet. She went to serve as SIs in Mulugu, Jogipet and women police stations in the city.

While mentioning that her husband is an SI from the 2004 batch, she added that her elevation to SHO won’t cause any problems in her personal relationship. With her head held high, Madhulatha stated that her family, including her sisters-in-law, support her greatly and even her husband chimes in to do household chores.

Sharing her plan, she said the initial idea was to respond to the victims. Madhulatha also expressed her gratitude towards CV Anand for placing his belief in her. She added that her previous experiences will prove to be crucial for her current posting and hoped for support from men police officers, as she had witnessed earlier.

40 women felicitated by State government

The Telangana government, on Tuesday, felicitated 40 women from different walks of life at a special programme. Ministers Satyavati Rathod and Talasani Srinivas Yadav handed out Rs 1 lakh to these women. Several professors, journalists, Asha workers, Anganwadi teachers, doctors, entrepreneurs, artists, para-athletes were felicitated. Satyavathi said, “Telangana is the one State in the entire nation with the highest number of welfare schemes for women with the latest announcement of starting a women’s university.”

