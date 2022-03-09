STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No respite in Budget, TSRTC sweats under debt heat

Corporation serves 35 to 55 lakh people across the state daily; rural areas likely to suffer the most if efforts not made to keep it afloat

Published: 09th March 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). ( File Photo)

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). ( File Photo)

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC getting a ‘raw deal’ in the Budget has raised concerns of the transport utility corporation slipping into further debt. The management already owes nearly Rs 2,500 crore to the staff and retired employees in wages and pension. The burden of debt that was borrowed in the form of loans to run the transport corporation has now touched Rs 2,900 crore, which includes Rs 1,000-crore non-Budget loans in 2021-22. 

According to official sources, of the Rs 2,500 crore that the corporation owes its employees include Rs 783 crore dues to Employees’ Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society (CCS), the Provident Fund (PF) of Rs 1,239 crore, and Rs 385 crore as part of Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS), 

“It is an acknowledged fact by management that during the past two years, the corporation has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,285 crore. Even during the last year’s budget where Rs 1,500 crore was earmarked, the Corporation only received around Rs 1,000 crore,” an official said. The TSRTC will have to continue with more than half of the buses aged over 10 years. Most of the buses being used in City are at least seven years old. Hardly any new buses have been added to its fleet after the formation of Telangana State.

Even the buses plying on long-distance routes were procured four to five years ago.  It is feared that the situation will only get worse in the coming days, as rather than augmenting the fleet and expanding routes, the corporation might have to cut down operations. The rural areas are likely to suffer if efforts are not made to keep the corporation afloat.

Mounting debt may affect  operations

The management already owes nearly Rs 2,500 crore to the staff and retired employees in wages an pension. According to official sources, of the Rs 2,500 crore that the corporation owes its employees include Rs 783 crore dues to Employees’ Thrift & Credit Cooperative Society (CCS), the Provident Fund (PF) of Rs 1239 crore, and Rs 385 crore as part of Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC TSRTC Debt
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp