Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR

HYDERABAD: Telangana state government has decided to give notifications from today for 80,039 posts in various government departments besides taking measures for regularisation of 11,103 contract employees.

All in all, there would be recruitment to 91,142 vacant posts in government departments.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made a statement in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to this effect.

KCR also said that 20,000 more jobs could be filled once the disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were resolved over the 9th and 10th Schedule institutions.

He claimed that the TRS government in the last seven years issued notifications for filling up 1.56 lakh jobs, out of which, 1,33,942 posts were filled up. The processes to fill the rest of the jobs are at various stages of completion.

As per the new zonal system and the new Presidential Orders, 95 per cent of the government jobs will be reserved for local youths.

"The local candidates of Telangana, apart from the 95 per cent reservation in their district, zone and multi-zone can also compete for the five per cent open quota in any other district, zone or multi-zone. This, in effect, would enable candidates local to Telangana to compete for vacancies in any district, zone or multi-zone," the Chief Minister said in his statement.

TRS activists started celebrations across the state, immediately after the CM announced his government's decision. TRS MLAs termed "March 9" as a "bad day" for the opposition.