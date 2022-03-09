Now, all women staff at Gundla Pochampally railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Gundla Pochampally sub-urban Railway Station in Secunderabad-Medchal section became an all-women station. This will be the third such station in the city, after two other stations were declared ‘all women employees’ stations.

According to South Central Railways (SCR) officials all women staff have been deployed to handle the day-to-day activities including train operations, maintenance, ticketing, security and other relevant duties. “Gundla Pochampally Railway Station has become an all-women station today to coincide with International Women’s Day,” said Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South-Central Raliways.

The SCR officials informed that two other railway stations, in Begumpet and Vidyanagar, are already functioning as all women stations.