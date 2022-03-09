Sex crimes: Leaders treated with kids’ glove?

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: The State government, particularly the police department, which has zero tolerance towards crimes against women and children, seems to soften its approach in such cases involving leaders of the ruling TRS party. In a few such incidents that were reported from Rajanna Siricilla, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Nirmal districts, it is being alleged that the police action, including registration of FIR, was delayed.

While this ‘soft approach’ gives an impression that the TRS leaders and their relatives are getting away with such crimes, police say that they follow the same line of action irrespective of the position and affiliation of the perpetrator. “Police ensure that victims get justice,” said an officer.

In one of the cases, a minor was sexually assaulted by TRS Sarpanch’s husband in Yellareddypet of Rajanna Siricilla district in November 2021. It was alleged that police only took action after a huge public outcry. Though police ‘formed special teams’ to nab him, he kept them on the run for a long time.

Another similar case involves Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of Kothagudem TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao -- who has been accused of abetting the suicide of a businessman and his three family members in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in January 2022.

Rao, who had denied the allegations, went missing after an FIR was lodged against him, forcing the cops to launch a manhunt. The case is still under investigation. This was more evident in the recent case in Nirmal, where the municipal vice-chairperson Sheik Shajid Khan was accused of raping a minor girl repeatedly.

Though the incident came to the notice of the police, they were ‘initially hesitant’ to register a case against him. However, only after ‘getting a go ahead from top brass, they registered a case and arrested him.

Senior police officials noted that they have given ‘strict instructions’ to their personnel to take cases of crimes against women and children on the top priority and take action immediately.

Women Safety Wing website revamped

The redesigned website of the Women Safety Wing (WSW) of Telangana State Police was launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day Celebrations on Tuesday. It was launched by Swati Lakra, Additional Director General, and DIG B Sumathi. It is aimed at making Telangana safe and secure for women and children. The website https://womensafetywing.telangana.gov.in/ has been designed in a three pronged framework: to educate, empower and engage. It will also establish help in reporting issues seamlessly.