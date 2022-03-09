Telangana CM KCR to deliver good news to the unemployed 

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s teaser to the unemployed youth to tune in to their TV sets at 10 am on Wednesday, indicating that he is going to deliver good news to them on the floor of the Legislative Assembly has raised hopes on the possibility of the State government issuing job notifications as the State begins dressing up for the electoral battle that lay in the later part of next year.

In fact, Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced at a media interaction after the presentation of the Budget that Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 crore was allocated for payment of salaries to new recruits. He, however, did not commit himself to how many vacancies would be filled, which is now fuelling speculation that the notifications might be for nearly one lakh or even more jobs not only in government but also in other State public sector undertakings, utilities, local bodies and so on.

The element of surprise in the Chief Minister’s announcement on Tuesday kept everyone guessing over whether the State government is contemplating to announce unemployment dole, which the TRS had promised in its election manifesto. There is also speculation that the Chief Minister could pull out something unexpected out of the hat to please the youth who are deeply disappointed with lack of recruitment.

The CM, who made the announcement towards the end of his address on the outskirts of Wanaparthy town, covered a wide gamut of issues bedevilling the State and said that TRS would strive for the development of Telangana till the last drop of his blood. Recalling the plight of the people of Palamuru region during the Telangana movement, which had brought tears in his eyes, he said that presently there were no deaths from hunger, by suicide and that the drought-prone region has now been transformed into surplus region for paddy cultivation, which he claimed, has reversed the migration of people from Palamuru to other States.

Women apply tilak to the forehead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, left, ahead of his public meeting in Wanaparthy on Tuesday, while Rao is honoured with a lamb on the occasion

“When I was fighting for Telangana statehood in 2001 with a handful of people, I had endured insults, fights and death threats from those in power. I have now proven them all wrong by delivering corruption-free and development-oriented governance for the past seven years, the results of which can be seen now,” he said.

“From zero medical colleges in Palamuru region before 2014, now we have five medical colleges. We have completed irrigation projects and continue to work on that front. Migrants from 14 States are coming to Telangana and 14 lakh migrants from Telangana working in other States have returned. Wherever I go, I see harvesters, heaps of paddy and DCMs transporting paddy,” he said.

Pointing out that land value in Wanaparthy had gone up from Rs 30,000 to Rs 3 crore per acre in some areas along the national highways, he said it was one of the yardsticks for measuring the development of rural areas.Noting that seven out of 10 villages which were declared the best villages by the Centre recently were in Telangana, he said that every village in the State could boast of having tractors, trolleys, water tankers, nurseries and greenery, which made the villages here look “like paradise”.

Asserting that the developmental model of Telangana needed to be replicated across the country, he has sought the people’s blessings in his endeavour to play a bigger role in the national politics.Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing nothing to include Boya Valmikis in the list of Scheduled Tribes and for being indecisive regarding implementing 10 per cent reservation for STs despite the State government passing resolutions in the Assembly on those aspects, he felt that there was a need to teach a lesson to Modi.

“There are communal forces trying to divide the society on the basis of religion and caste. Just like we have fought for Telangana’s statehood to save and share the good in the society, to promote peace and harmony, we need to wage another struggle to dump the saffron party in Bay of Bengal. We have to hold them accountable wherever they go,” he has implored the people.

‘Hope CM comes up with positive statement’

Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka expressed the hope that the Chief Minister will come up with some positive statement for the benefit of unemployed youth.In a video statement, Bhatti said that he was hopeful that at 10 am on Wednesday, KCR will release a job notification towards filling up of three lakh government job vacancies. “There are some 25 lakh registered unemployed and I hope that KCR will also be announcing an unemployment allowance and will include coverage of past three-years backlog,” he said.

On the other hand, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that the BJP would not settle for anything less than two lakh job notifications and unemployment honorarium with arrears since the assurance was made by TRS in its election manifesto.

Element of surprise

Cops pitch in to ensure success of CM’s meeting

Hyderabad: The police department showed unusual alacrity on Tuesday, the day of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting at Wanaparthy. Farm labourers who were supposed to go for picking cotton, harvesting chilli and other farm works were prevented from doing so in many villages across the district. Labourers engaged in construction activity in villages were also ‘requested’ to skip work and attend the public meeting. Special buses were arranged in the villages to ferry attendees to the public meeting. Farmers faced problems in engaging labourers to work in their fields due to the over-enthusiasm shown by the police department to make the public meeting a success.