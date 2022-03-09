STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana is No. 1 in country for development expenditure among major states

The share of development expenditure in total expenditure in the 2017-20 period for Telangana is 77.4 per cent, the highest among general States in the country.

Telangana Assembly

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is No. 1 in the country in development expenditure among major States. The share of development expenditure in total expenditure in the 2017-20 period for Telangana is 77.4 per cent, the highest among general States in the country. The all-India average development expenditure among all the States is 68.2 per cent. 

“The developmental expenditure has helped the State boost incomes and address the welfare needs of the most vulnerable groups,” according to the Telangana Socioeconomic Outlook-2022. Telangana is at No. 2 among general States in terms of the average per capita development expenditure incurred during the 2017-20 period. 

The State government’s expenditure can be classified into development expenditure and non-development expenditure. The development expenditure comprises expenditure on social services (like education, health, welfare, housing etc.) and economic services (like agriculture, forestry, industry, transport etc.). The non-development expenditure comprises expenditure on general services (like fiscal services, administrative services etc.).The share of development expenditure in total expenditure in the 2017-20 period for Telangana is 77.4 per cent, the highest among general States. 

Per capita expenditure

In per capita terms, leaving out Goa which is an outlier, Telangana stood first in development expenditure incurred during the 2017-20 period. Telangana spent Rs 24,758 per capita followed by Haryana Rs 23,088. 

Telangana earmarks 76% of spending on development

In 2022-23 Budget too, the Telangana government proposed to spend around 76 per cent of the total expenditure towards development expenditure. The estimated development expenditure for 2022-23 is Rs 1,45,912 crore

