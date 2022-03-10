‘3N’ slogan is now a reality, asserts Telangana Chief Minister KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the course of his statement in the State Legislative Assembly on recruitment, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled that the separate Telangana agitation was mainly with the slogan “Nidhulu - Neellu - Niayamakalu” (funds, water and jobs).

“We have spent every rupee of the State for the people of the State. We have progressed much in utilising our share of waters. There is now a demand to fill small streams with Godavari water. Though we have mostly succeeded in utilising our share of water, there are still some river water disputes. Now, we are announcing jobs to youths,” the Chief Minister told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Rao blamed the Andhra Pradesh government for raking up unnecessary issues over properties. “The Agriculture University and RTC hospital were constructed by the Telangana. Yet, the AP is claiming rights over them. If the event of bifurcation of institutions listed in 9th and 10th Schedules of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the TS can fill up around 20,000 more jobs,” he said.

The Chief Minister also blamed the Union government for its indifferent and passive attitude towards Telangana. “Apart from 3-Ns, separate Telangana was also achieved to protect the culture and language. Earlier, the Telangana dialect was used for comedians in films and we were heckled. Now, the success of films is ensured when they are made with Telangana dialect,” Rao said. He, however, lamented that despite the best efforts of the TRS government, “some detractors were barking like dogs”.