80,039  jobs will fill all vacancies in government sector: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

On the economy, Harish Rao said that Telangana’s GSDP-to-debt ratio was lower and growth of GSDP was better compared to other States. 

Published: 10th March 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said once the 80,039 vacancies are filled, no post in government sector will be left vacant. Replying to the general discussion on the Budget in the State Legislative Assembly, Harish Rao demanded that the Centre too should fill up 15 lakh vacant posts in Central government sector.

Responding to the statements by Opposition members that there were over two lakh vacancies in the State government, Harish Rao explained that all the jobs could not be filled through direct recruitment. He said that the government would fill around 48,654 vacancies by way of promotions. The Finance Minister said that there were 5,292 village revenue officers (VROs) too who would be adjusted in various departments. Besides, some posts like scavenger, roneo operators etc. have become redundant, he pointed out. Harish Rao described the decision to fill 80,000 posts as “historic”.

On the economy, Harish Rao said that Telangana’s GSDP-to-debt ratio was lower and growth of GSDP was better compared to other States. He recalled that the Telangana was among the top five contributing States to the country’s exchequer. The Union government collected Rs 3,65,797 crore in taxes from Telangana in the last seven years while it has provided funds of Rs 1,93,320 crore to the TS, Harish Rao said.

He also refuted allegations of Opposition members that the State did not properly utilise the Kaleshwaram water. “Till date, 93.435 tmcft was lifted from Medigadda pump house. The water lifted at Medigadda supplied Kondapochammasagar, Mallannasagar and other areas,” Harish Rao said.  He blamed the Centre for imposing cess and surcharges, denying the State’s their rightful share in divisible pool.

