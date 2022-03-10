STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be job creators, not seekers: KTR tells students

Published: 10th March 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Nizam College in Hyderabad click a selfie during convocation day on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Be a job creator, instead of a job seeker, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged graduating students of Nizam College, on Wednesday. He also suggested that the youth focus on building enterprises for the growth of the State and nation, and assured financial assistance to good startups.

Addressing the inaugural convocation ceremony, Rama Rao said that though the youth are interested in securing government jobs, there are good opportunities in the private sector and they should focus on it. Instead of waiting to land a big opportunity, the youth should take up any opportunity that comes their way, he added. While mentioning that there are many opportunities in the Information Technology (IT) sector, he said that India needs to grow as an IT exporter and emphasised that the world has recognised the role of Indians in the space.

The Minister also inaugurated the hostel for girls in the premises, built at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore. On the request of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, he assured to take developmental works at the institution and directed the principal and HMDA officials to prepare an estimation of works to be done.

Addressing the graduates, Sabitha Indra Reddy said the fresh graduates were ‘lucky’ as the government has announced 80 thousand jobs on the same day. She also hailed the efforts of the State government to educate women. Nizam college held its first convocation day. Students who completed their graduation between 2016 to 2021 were conferred certificates and gold medals.

