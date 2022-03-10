Telangana CM KCR keeps his promise, announces 91,142 jobs in the state

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: In a major recruitment drive after the new zonal system came into force, the State government has announced filling up of 80,039 posts through direct recruitment, besides regularising the services of 11,103 contract employee, taking the total new jobs to 91,142.

“The notifications for filling up of the vacancies will be issued from today onwards. The notifications will be issued with suitable gaps to facilitate aspiring candidates to compete in various examinations,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said while making a statement on the recruitment drive in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Rao’s big announcement, for which lakhs of unemployed youth have been waiting for, came 22 months ahead of the next Assembly elections. The extra funds needed for payment of salaries to the new recruits will be around Rs 7,000 crore per year.

Immediately after Rao’s statement in the Assembly, scores of TRS activists, unemployed youths erupted in joy across the State and some even performed “milk abhishekam” to Rao’s cutouts describing him as “Nirudyoga Bandhu”. The TRS MLAs and leaders, meanwhile, termed “March 9” as the “bad day” for Opposition.

The Chief Minister, in his statement said that once the disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were resolved over the institutions listed in the 9th and 10th Schedules of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, around 20,000 recruitments can be made in those institutions.Rao said that the TRS government in the last seven years issued notifications for 1.56 lakh jobs, out of which 1,33,942 posts were filled up so far. The process of filling up of the remaining posts are in progress.

As per the new zonal system and the new Presidential Orders, 95 per cent of the government jobs will be reserved for local youth. “The local candidates of Telangana, apart from the 95 per cent reservation in their district, zone and multi zone can also compete in the five per cent open quota in any other district, zone or multi-zone. This in effect would enable candidates ‘local’ to Telangana to compete for all the 100 per cent vacancies in any district, zone or multi zone,” the Chief Minister said in his statement.

Earlier, there was no local reservation for RDO, DySP, CTO, RTO, District Registrar, Excise Superintendent and other Group-1 posts. In the new zonal system, 95 per cent of the Group-1 posts too will be reserved for the locals.

Telangana youths from other districts or multi-zones and zones can compete for the remaining five per cent open quota posts. Thus, the Telanganites will get over 95 per cent government jobs. Rao said that he has directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to also give promotions to teachers.