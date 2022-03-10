Telangana: jobs announcement sparks celebrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrations erupted across the State soon after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the government would soon issue notifications filling up over 80,000 jobs.TRS workers as well as youth burst firecrackers with the announcement and shared sweets saying that Chief Minister has created history by deciding to fill over 80,000 vacancies in the government sector while giving priority to locals.

At many places like Telangana Bhavan, TRS workers offered ‘Palabishekam’ to portraits of the Chief Minister and shouted slogans in his favour. A sense of excitement was visible among the unemployed youth who also participated in celebrations and thanked the Chief Minister.

At OU Arts College under the auspices of TSRV, students poured milk over portraits of the chief Minsiter and raised slogans hailing the decision which came as a huge respite to unemployed youths who have been waiting for job notifications for years. In Medchal, TRS leaders burst fireworks and distributed sweets. In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, the celebrations were a grand spectacle in places like Ramagudam, Choppadandi Jagtial and Malial. Similar scenes were witnessed in almost all the districts across the State.